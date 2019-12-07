Sports News
December 7, 2019 / 10:21 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Boxing: Joshua takes back heavyweight titles on unanimous points decision

Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua - IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles - Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - December 7, 2019. Andy Ruiz Jr in action with Anthony Joshua. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Britain’s Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in a heavyweight world championship rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to seize back the titles he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June.

The ‘Clash on the Dunes’ in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua after 12 scheduled rounds.

