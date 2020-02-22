Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

(Reuters) - On the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first fight, with Fury coming in at a stunning 273 pounds and the American at a career-high 231 pounds.

Boxing - Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Weigh In - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 21, 2020 Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during the weigh-in REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Fury will be 16.5 pounds heavier than he was in their Dec. 2018 meeting, which ended in a draw, when he enters the ring at the MGM Grand on Saturday.

But he insisted the weight will only add to his punching power and not hamper his outstanding defensive movement, which he will need to avoid Wilder’s punishing right hand.

“The weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British beef,” the 31-year-old Fury (29-0-1) said to cheers from the supportive Las Vegas crowd.

“It’s no secret I’m looking for a knockout.”

The typically lean Wilder (42-0-1) came in at a surprisingly high 231 pounds but the 34-year-old, who is putting his WBC title on the line, said he was not concerned about being 17.5 pounds heavier than he was in the initial encounter.

“I’ve always had to fight guys bigger than I am and that weight is only going to slow him down,” Wilder said.

“The extra weight on me, I’m gonna rock with it.

“And I’m not worried about his weight. What I told him was, don’t blink,” he said.

On Thursday the Nevada State Athletic Commission said it would not permit the pair to faceoff toe-to-toe after the weigh-in after they shoved each other at the opening of their press conference on Wednesday.

They did still manage to exchange some choice words from across the stage, which ended with Fury showing Wilder two middle fingers.