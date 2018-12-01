Boxing: Wilder predicts he will make quick work of Fury

Boxing - Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Weigh-In - Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, United States - November 30, 2018 Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during the head to head after the weigh in Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Deontay Wilder weighed in 44 pounds lighter than Tyson Fury on Friday but still had no doubts he will knock out the Briton in their WBC heavyweight world title fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“It’s definitely the most important (fight of my career) but definitely not the most difficult,” said American Wilder, who tipped the scales at 212.5 pounds.

“I’ve fought guys way tougher than him. I’m going to knock him out.”

Wilder, the defending WBC heavyweight champion, has a 40-0 record including 39 knockouts.

Fury (27-0) did not give an interview after weighing in at 256.5 pounds, down nearly 20 pounds from his comeback in June which ended a two year-plus absence from the ring.

His efforts to goad Wilder into a confrontation met with no response as the pair kept their distance, a far cry from Wednesday’s chaotic news conference when they had to be separated.