Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Staples Centre, Los Angeles, United States - December 1, 2018 Deontay Wilder reacts after knocking down Tyson Fury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title after a split decision draw with Britain’s Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The hard-hitting Wilder knocked Fury down twice but the Briton controlled much of the fight behind his long jab, precise footwork and stout defense.