Boxing: Wilder and Ortiz heavyweight rematch set for November

Boxing - Deontay Wilder Media Day - Fitzroy Lodge Gym, London, Britain - July 26, 2019 Deontay Wilder poses during the media day Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title when he fights Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, event promoters announced on Saturday.

The highly-anticipated rematch will reprise their enthralling 2018 New York bout, which American Wilder won in a 10th round TKO to inflict on Ortiz the only defeat of the Cuban’s career.

Wilder, with a career record of 41 wins (40 by knockout) and one draw, has held the WBC title since 2015.

Since beating Ortiz, Wilder fought to a draw with Briton Tyson Fury last December, before knocking out compatriot Dominic Breazeale in the first round in May.

Veteran Ortiz, 40, has posted three victories since his loss to Wilder last year.