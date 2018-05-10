Matchroom partners with DAZN for streaming deal worth $1 billion

(Reuters) - Promotional giant Matchroom Boxing has partnered with Perform Group’s DAZN streaming service to show 16 U.S.-based fights a year over the course of an eight-year deal worth $1 billion, the British-based companies said on Thursday.

The companies say the joint venture, which was announced at a news conference in New York, will reignite fans’ passion for boxing and engage a new generation of fight fans.

As part of the deal, the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN will be the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for the U.S. fight nights plus Matchroom’s existing 16 fight nights in Britain over the next year.

None of the fights will be on available on pay-per-view.

Fight details were not provided but the companies said they will feature some of boxing’s biggest stars at the best venues across the United States.

Matchroom Boxing’s stable of fighters includes British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.