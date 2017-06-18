FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mayweather says accepted McGregor fight as fans wanted it
#Sports News
June 18, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 2 months ago

Mayweather says accepted McGregor fight as fans wanted it

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain Boxing - Gervonta Davis & Liam Walsh Press Conference - The Landmark London - 18/5/17 Floyd Mayweather during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - Boxer Floyd Mayweather agreed to a crossover fight with mixed martial arts champions Conor McGregor because his fans wanted it, the 40-year-old has said.

Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with an unbeaten record of 49-0, and UFC lightweight champion McGregor will clash in a 12-round fight in Las Vegas on August 26 after teasing the event for nearly a year.

"McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see," Mayweather is quoted as saying by sports website BlackSportsOnline.com.

"They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I'm back."

The multi-division boxing world champion is favorite to beat McGregor, who never boxed professionally, in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

