June 14, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Boxing: Alvarez, Golovkin rematch scheduled for September 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Saul Alvarez will face Kazakhstan’s world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a rematch on Sept. 15, the Mexican boxer’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

FILE PHOTO: WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan sits behind his belts during a news conference at MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

The duo could not be separated after last year’s bout at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, allowing Golovkin to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts.

“I’m happy to inform that we have a fight September 15,” De La Hoya wrote on Twitter.

A rematch scheduled for May 5 was canceled after Alvarez failed a drug test for banned substance clenbuterol.

The 27-year-old has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission but will be allowed to return to the ring from Aug. 17.

The IBF stripped knock-out specialist Golovkin of his middleweight title after he failed to set up a mandatory defense against Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

