Sports News
March 17, 2020 / 8:01 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Canelo and Golovkin agree to third fight: report

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin have agreed terms for a third fight, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, the Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Four-division champion Alvarez was scheduled to face off against England’s Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout on May 2 in Las Vegas but that fight is expected to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is still expected to fight Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) before meeting Golovkin for the third time, the website said, citing multiple sources.

After battling to a disputed draw in their first bout, four-division champion Alvarez defeated IBF and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin in their rematch on a points decision that many thought could have gone the other way.

It marked the first career loss for Golovkin (40-1, 35 KOs).

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below