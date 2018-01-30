Golovkin-Alvarez boxing rematch set for May 5

(Reuters) - A hotly anticipated rematch between middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will be held on May 5 at a location yet to be determined, fight promoters said on Monday.

Their previous fight on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas ended in a controversial draw when Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Mexico’s Alvarez each got the nod from one judge, while the third declared it a draw.

“Golovkin, this time you won’t need the judges. I‘m going to knock you out,” Alvarez said in Spanish in an online promotion of the fight.

Golovkin, who holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO belts, is unbeaten with a 37-0-1 record while Alvarez is 49-1-2, with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

“This time we won’t need the judges,” said Golovkin, who is also nicknamed ‘Triple G.’