Boxing: Golovkin promises war against 'clown' Canelo

(Reuters) - Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez had to be separated at the weigh-in for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas, with the world middleweight champion labeling his Mexican opponent a “clown” and promising “a real war”.

Sep 14, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin face off during weigh ins for a middleweight world title boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Golovkin tipped the scales at 159.6 pounds and Alvarez came in at 159.4 at Friday’s weigh-in, where the Mexican put his forehead against Golovkin’s as they squared up to each other, prompting a brief shoving match on the T-Mobile Arena stage.

Their first fight last September ended in a controversial draw when each fighter got the nod from one judge, while the third declared it a tie, allowing Golovkin to retain his World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts.

Sep 14, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin face off during weigh ins for a middleweight world title boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Golovkin is a slight favorite heading into Saturday’s rematch.

“He is like a clown, he is a showman. He is not a true guy,” said the 36-year-old Golovkin, who goes by the nickname “Triple G.”

“Tomorrow is a real war. This is not a regular fight, this is a special war.”

The bad blood between the pair has grown since Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in April for testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, forcing a postponement of their planned May 5 rematch.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Alvarez blamed the positive test on contaminated meat but Golovkin has questioned the 28-year-old’s character over it.

Alvarez said he got carried away by the atmosphere at the weigh-in.

“Look I got excited from seeing all the fans and it motivated me to do that right now,” he said through a translator.

“I defeated him at the weigh-in, now it’s time for me to defeat him on Saturday.”

Golovkin is unbeaten with a 39-0-1 record, while Alvarez is 49-1-2, with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.