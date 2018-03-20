FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
March 20, 2018 / 3:39 PM / in an hour

Boxing-Injured Saunders postpones WBO title defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has postponed his title defense against Martin Murray next month after suffering a hand injury in training.

FILE PHOTO - Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders & Martin Murray Press Conference - Savoy Hotel, London, Britain - January 25, 2018 Billy Joe Saunders during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The fight with compatriot Murray was scheduled for London’s O2 Arena on April 14 but will now take place on June 23.

Saunders has defended his title three times, most recently against David Lemieux in Canada in December.

“I felt my hand go during a session this week and sought medical advice immediately,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been told that I can’t punch anything for four weeks so we’ve been left with no choice but to withdraw from the date. My trainer Dominic Ingle will make sure I’m fit and prepared to put on another show on June 23rd.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.