October 5, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boxing - Alvarez and Fielding set super middleweight bout for December

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez said on Friday he will challenge Rocky Fielding of Britain for the WBA super middleweight title on Dec. 15 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez walks back to his corner during the middleweight world championship boxing match against Gennady Golovkin (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Alvarez won via majority decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The fight will be Alvarez’s first since his September victory over Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin for the unified middleweight world title.

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Rocky Fielding vs David Brophy - British & Commonwealth Super-Middleweight Titles - Echo Arena, Liverpool, Britain - September 30, 2017 Rocky Fielding celebrates his win Action Images/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

“Taking a big challenge in my career and representing the WBC as the 160 lbs champion, I will now fight for the world title for the 168 lbs vs Rocky Fielding, the current WBA champion,” Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Mexican will take a 50-1-2 record with 34 knockouts into the fight.

Fielding, 31, is on a six-fight winning streak that improved his record to 27-1 with 15 knockouts.

He won the WBA super middleweight title with a technical knockout of German Tyron Zeuge in July.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

