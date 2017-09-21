FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Light heavyweight champ Ward announces retirement
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 21, 2017 / 4:40 PM / a month ago

Light heavyweight champ Ward announces retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Unified light heavyweight world titleholder and former Olympic champion Andre Ward announced his retirement from boxing on Thursday.

Britain Boxing - Renold Quinlan & Chris Eubank Jr Head-to-Head Press Conference - London Olympia - 2/2/17 Andre Ward during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

The 33-year-old American, who is regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound boxer today, attributed both the physical demands of the sport and a waning desire to fight for his decision.

“I want to be clear - I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there,” Ward said in a statement on his website.

“If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting.”

Ward, who won the gold medal at the 2004 Olympics, earned a career professional record of 32-0, including 16 wins by knockout.

His most recent fight was in June when he earned an eighth-round stoppage over Sergey Kovalev to retain the three light heavyweight world title belts he won from the Russian in a contentious points decision seven months earlier.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.