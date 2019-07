Jul 20, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (white trunks) lands a hit against Keith Thurman (red/white/blue trunks) during their WBA welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Manny Pacquiao beat champion Keith Thurman in a split points decision on Saturday to take the WBA Welterweight Super Championship in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored it 115-112 in favor of Pacquiao while another gave it 114-113 to Thurman.