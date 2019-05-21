Climate protesters disrupt BP shareholder meeting

Climate change activists demonstrate outside the BP AGM in Aberdeen, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - Protesters against climate change disrupted oil and gas group BP’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, shouting “This is a crime scene.”

Two women protesters inside the meeting were carried out by security staff, while other protesters turned on an alarm during BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley’s speech.

Several dozen people gathered outside the meeting at Aberdeen’s exhibition and conference center holding placards reading “BP climate criminals” and “Climate emergency.”

BP is facing increasing pressure to reduce its carbon emissions and meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

BP Chairman Helge Lund said at the meeting the company would move toward a transition while remaining an attractive investment proposition.

“The world needs more energy but it needs energy that is cleaner better and kinder to the planet,” Lund said.

We aim to play our part in the transition and to deliver on a strategy that is consistent with the Paris goals, Lund said.

Rival Royal Dutch Shell held its annual meeting in The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday. Shell’s executives highlighted its decision last year to introduce sector-leading climate targets including so-called Scope 3 emissions from fuels sold to customers around the world.

Shell also said it was important to be an attractive investment case as well as follow the Paris climate pact.