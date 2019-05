Protesters disrupt oil and gas giant BP's annual general meeting of shareholders, shouting "this is a crime scene", in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ron Bousso

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - A number of protestors disrupted oil and gas giant BP’s annual general meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, shouting “this is a crime scene”.

At least two women were carried out by security staff who held their arms and legs.

BP is facing increasing pressure to reduce its carbon emissions and meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement.