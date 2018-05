MANCHESTER (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) shareholders on Monday approved Chief Executive Bob Dudley’s 2017 remuneration package by a more than 96 percent majority.

Group Chief Executive of BP Bob Dudley poses for a photograph at the BP International Headquarters in central London, Britain, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Dudley’s remuneration rose by 13 percent to $13.4 million last year as the oil and gas giant’s profit more than doubled and production soared.

In 2016 Dudley’s pay package was cut by 40 percent after a majority of shareholders opposed the company’s pay policy.