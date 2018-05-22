BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Oil major BP (BP.L) said on Tuesday its venture capital fund invested $20 million in Israeli firm StoreDot, which developed a battery system that could potentially charge an electric car in the amount of time it takes to fill a gas tank.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The investment, BP Ventures said, is part of a push to tap into the growth in electric vehicle technologies and infrastructure.

“Ultra-fast charging is at the heart of BP’s electrification strategy,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive at BP downstream. “We are committed to be the fuel provider of choice – no matter what car our customers drive.”

StoreDot, which raised $60 million from Daimler in September, developed a super-fast charger for cellphones before expanding into automotives. The company says its lithium ion-based battery technology can fully charge an electric vehicle in five minutes.

StoreDot is aiming to bring its mobile phone batteries to market as early as 2019.