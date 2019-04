FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Oil major BP and Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR signed an investment decision on Friday to build a new exploration platform for the South Caucasian nation’s ACG oilfields, BP-Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The platform is expected to produce 100,000 barrels of oil daily and cost $6 billion to build, the company said.