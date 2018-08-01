FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 1, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BP says its Azeri oil output rises to 596,000 bpd in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - BP said on Wednesday that oil output at its projects in Azerbaijan rose to 596,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2018 from 585,000 bpd a year earlier.

In the first six months of 2018, the company produced 15 million tonnes of oil and 1.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of associated gas in Azerbaijan, BP said.

A BP-led consortium said in a statement that it spent about $236 million in operating expenditure and $552 million in capital expenditure on operations at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in the first half.

The consortium said that its Azeri units produced about 5 bcm of natural gas and 1.1 million tonnes of condensate at the Shah Deniz field.

It spent about $250 million in operating expenditure and about $798 million in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz II project.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova; editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.