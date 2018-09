BAKU (Reuters) - British oil major BP has acquired a 61 percent participating interest in the existing onshore Gobustan PSA (product sharing agreement) in Azerbaijan, BP Azerbaijan said on Friday.

BP, as operator, plans to drill one exploration well to appraise a potential prospect in the contract area in the second half of 2019, the company said in a statement.