BAKU (Reuters) - British oil major BP plans to close down two of its oil and gas platforms in Azerbaijan for planned maintenance, BP’s regional vice president told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s vice president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said that the maintenance would take place in the second half of 2020.