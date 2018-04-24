FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BP has 'very strong' partnership with Rosneft - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) has a “very strong” partnership with Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) but will steer away from politics, Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said on Tuesday, as Moscow could face new western sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley speaks to the media after year-end results were announced at the energy company's headquarters in London, Britain, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

BP has a 19.75 percent stake and a board seat in the state-owned oil and gas company.

“We have a very strong partnership with Rosneft, we have had for years, but we stay out of politics,” Dudley told the AIPN International Petroleum Summit in London.

    Russia could face new sanctions as western governments weigh action against Moscow over its “efforts to destabilize nations.”

    The Group of Seven leading industrialized nations last week condemned what it said was a Russian nerve agent attack in Britain. Russia denies any involvement in the attack.

    Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
