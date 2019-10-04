BP taps insider Bernard Looney as CEO, Dudley to leave in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive, BP, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - British oil major BP (BP.L) said on Friday upstream business head Bernard Looney will succeed Bob Dudley as chief executive officer when he retires next year after holding the role for nearly a decade.

Looney joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer, and took over as the head of the group’s oil and gas exploration, development and production business worldwide in April 2016.

Dudley, who was appointed to the top job in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, will leave after the company’s full-year results on Feb. 4 next year, BP said.

He has led the company through near-bankruptcy after it caused the largest oil spill in U.S. history and an oil price crash.

“As the company charts its course through the energy transition this is a logical time for a change,” BP Chairman Helge Lund said in a statement.