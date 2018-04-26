BP names former Statoil boss Lund as next chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - BP on Thursday appointed Helge Lund, a former head of Norway’s Statoil, as its next chairman to replace Carl-Henric Svanberg, who has held the post for almost nine years.

FILE PHOTO: Helge Lund, when President and Chief Executive Officer of Statoil ASA, speaks during his luncheon keynote address at the CERAWEEK 2010 energy conference in Houston March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

Lund will join BP at a time when the British oil and gas company is enjoying one of its fastest growth periods in recent decades, having recovered from the 2010 deadly Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Lund will join BP’s board as chairman designate and a non-executive director on Sept. 1 and will become chairman on Jan 1, the oil major said.

“Our industry is changing faster than ever as the world focuses on meeting the dual challenge of more energy with fewer emissions ... Helge has a track record of leadership in addressing these issues,” Svanberg said.

Lund, who is also chairman of Denmark’s Novo Nordisk AS, will stand down as a director at oilfield service company Schlumberger with immediate effect. Lund has been a Schlumberger director since June 2016.

He was CEO of BG Group from 2015 to 2016, when the company was acquired by Shell, and prior to that served as president and CEO of Statoil for 10 years from 2004.

He also served on the board of directors of Nokia from 2011 to 2014.