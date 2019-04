FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Schneider Electric said on Monday it entered into a five-year global framework agreement with oil and gas company BP.

Schneider will work as one of BP’s main electrical contractors.

Under the terms of the deal, the French electrical equipment maker will provide full-scope design and engineering services, including optimization, project management and integration, procurement and supply chain management.