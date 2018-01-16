FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Environment
January 16, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

BP to take $1.7 billion Deepwater Horizon charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BP said on Tuesday it expected to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter results as part of the settlement of the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the United States.

BP said the Court Supervised Settlement Program set up in the wake of the disaster was now winding down.

“With the claims facility’s work very nearly done, we now have better visibility into the remaining liability,” said Brian Gilvary, BP’s chief financial officer.

“The charge we are taking as a result is fully manageable within our existing financial framework, especially now that we have the company back into balance at $50 per barrel.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.