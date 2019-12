BP encounters gas in drilling offshore Mauritania, Senegal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - BP Plc on Monday said a three-well drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal encountered gas in “high quality”, bolstering its confidence in gas resources in the region.

The oil and gas major said here the three appraisal wells drilled this year, GTA-1, Yakaar-2 and Orca-1, encountered 160 meters of net pay, a measure of a reservoir's thickness.

In November, the Orca-1 well offshore Mauritania, partly owned with Kosmos Energy and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier, was further deepened and encountered more gas.

“We have identified a large prospective area with considerable resource potential in Southern Mauritania. We will now conduct further appraisal drilling to help inform future development decisions,” said Howard Leach, BP’s head of exploration.