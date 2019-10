FILE PHOTO: Group Chief Executive of BP Bob Dudley poses for a photograph at the BP International Headquarters in central London, Britain, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Energy major BP’s (BP.L) board has yet to make a decision on the resignation of Chief Executive Bob Dudley who wants to quit in less than a year, Dudley said on Wednesday.

Dudley told reporters at an energy conference in Moscow he had long intended to step down at the age of 65 - which he will reach in September 2020.