Greenpeace activists climb up after hanging banners from the windows of the BP headquarters in London, Britain May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British police began removing Greenpeace activists who had blocked BP headquarters in London, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Greenpeace activists arrived at BP in St James’s Square at 0200 GMT and encased themselves in specially designed containers to block all the building’s main entrances. They demanded BP end all new oil and gas exploration or go out of business.