Greenpeace activists block entrance to BP headquarters demanding an end of oil exploration

Greenpeace activists scale the BP headquarters after installing barricades, made of containers, blocking the entrance at St James Square, London, Britain May 20, 2019. Jiri Rezac/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to BP headquarters in London on Monday, demanding one of the world’s biggest energy companies ends all new oil and gas exploration or goes out of business.

Greenpeace activists arrived at BP in St James’ Square at 0200 GMT and encased themselves in specially designed containers to block all the building’s main entrances.

A team of activists abseiled from the top of the building and placed huge letters in the windows reading ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY’.

“BP is fuelling a climate emergency that threatens millions of lives and the future of the living world,” said Paul Morozzo, a Greenpeace activist.

“The science is clear - we must stop searching for new oil and gas if we want a liveable planet. BP must clean up or clear out,” Morozzo said.

BP is due to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on Tuesday in Aberdeen, Scotland. Greenpeace said it would keep the London HQ closed for at least a week.

“At their AGM tomorrow BP’s [CEO] Bob Dudley has a choice - he can immediately end oil exploration and start switching to 100% renewables or wind down the company,” Morozzo said.

No one from BP responded to requests for comment.

BP employs 73,000 people and produces 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. BP says renewable energy sources could provide at least 15% of the world’s energy by 2040.