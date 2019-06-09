Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig

(Reuters) - Greenpeace activists on Sunday halted the progress of an oil rig destined for BP Plc’s North Sea exploration program off the coast of Scotland.

Greenpeace activists demanded that one of the world’s biggest energy companies immediately end drilling new wells and invest only in renewable energy or shut its operations and return cash to investors.

Greenpeace said in a statement that a team of activists in boats drew up besides the 27,000 tonne rig as it was trying to leave Cromarty Firth.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.