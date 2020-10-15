BP raises $500 million from sale of UK petrol station leases

FILE PHOTO: File photograph shows a sign is outside BP's North Sea Headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - BP BP.L has raised £400 million ($517 million) from the sale of a stake in land leases of 199 British petrol stations to a UK pension fund.

The Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) acquired a 49% of the freehold leases, USS said in a statement dated Oct. 7.

BP will hold the remaining 51% stake in a newly created limited partnership, Exmoor Properties PFLP.

It will also continue to operate the sites under long-term leases, the London-based energy company said in a statement.

BP aims to sell $25 billion in assets by 2025, around half of which it says have been sold or agreed on, in order to reduce a ballooning debt pile and pay for its plans to rapidly grow its renewables business.

BP has 300 company-owned petrol stations in Britain and a further 900 dealer-owned and operated sites.

The USS deal follows similar retail property transactions we have agreed previously in both Australia and New Zealand.