BP: preparing to restore ops at Gulf of Mexico facilities

FILE PHOTO: Information for stock in BP plc (BP) is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - BP Plc BP.PLC on Thursday said its preparing to return its Gulf of Mexico facilities to operations after shutting production due to tropical storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

The company said it will inspect for any potential damage and the production will remain shut-in until a confirmation that the platforms are able to operate safely.

Energy companies have shut half the area’s offshore crude oil output ahead of back-to-back storms aiming for the coast this week.