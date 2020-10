FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L said on Monday that it is evacuating non-essential personnel from its four offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against Tropical Storm Delta.

Delta, which is located near Negril, Jamaica, is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday before it nears western Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.