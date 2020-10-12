BP says it returning to normal operations at Gulf of Mexico facilities

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L on Monday said it has redeployed offshore personnel to facilities in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and is in the process of returning to normal operations and bringing production back online.

All facilities are re-manned and all mobile offshore drilling units are also back on location, said BP, which had shut these facilities as a precaution against Hurricane Delta.