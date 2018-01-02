FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
January 2, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BP expects U.S. earnings uplift from tax reform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British energy company BP (BP.L) expects a positive impact on future post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to U.S. corporate taxes, it said on Tuesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval in December to the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years, which included a cut to the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

    The company said the lowering of the U.S. tax rate requires revaluation of BP’s U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities and estimated a one-off non-cash charge of about $1.5 billion on 2017 fourth-quarter results.

    BP said it was reviewing the final impact of the tax changes and details of the final charge are expected to be disclosed in its fourth-quarter results announcement, due on Feb. 6.

    Last week Shell (RDSa.L) said it expects the U.S. tax reforms to have a “favorable” impact on its operations, but added that the change would hit fourth-quarter results.

    Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.