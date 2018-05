(Reuters) - British oil giant BP Plc plans to cut 3 percent of jobs in its exploration and production as part of a restructuring of its upstream operations to make the division more efficient and flexible, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File

The oil major would cut about 540 jobs from its 18,000-strong upstream workforce over the course of this year, the report said.