FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - BP BP.L could start buying back shares in the fourth quarter of next year or the beginning of 2022 if the oil price LCOc1 ranges between $45-50 a barrel, Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said on Tuesday.

BP has said it would start buybacks once its net debt, currently at $40.4 billion, falls to $35 billion.