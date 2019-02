The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has proposed discussions on further cooperation with Russia to BP chief executive Robert Dudley, including on projects by Rosneft, Interfax quoted the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

BP holds a 19.75 stake in Rosneft ROSN.MM, Russia’s largest oil producer.