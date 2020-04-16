Russia's Putin says cooperation between Rosneft and BP 'effective'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the cooperation between Russian energy giant Rosneft and international oil major BP was “effective”, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
BP holds a 19.75% stake in Rosneft.
Congratulating BP on the 30th anniversary of its presence in Russia, Putin also said that he was “sure” that the company would hold on to its “solid” positions in the Russian market.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Susan Fenton