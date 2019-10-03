Worker dies after fall at BP Whiting, Indiana refinery: source

(Reuters) - A contract worker died after falling from a scaffold at BP Plc’s 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday, a source familiar with the accident said.

A BP spokesman did not disclose how the worker suffered fatal injuries.

“BP confirms that a contract worker was injured today at the Whiting refinery,” said company spokesman Michael Abendhoff. “BP’s local medical staff provided immediate assistance, but sadly the worker was later pronounced dead.”

BP is in the midst of overhauling a 65,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the refinery. Work on the unit began in mid-September and was expected to take about a month to complete.

It was unclear if the person who died was working on that project.