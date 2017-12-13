FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras raises $1.5 billion with distribution unit IPO
December 13, 2017 / 11:25 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Petrobras raises $1.5 billion with distribution unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) raised 5.02 billion reais ($1.52 billion) with the listing of its fuel distribution subsidiary, in the biggest Brazilian IPO since the local unit of retailer Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) was listed in July.

Petrobras, as the company is known, priced shares in the subsidiary at 15 reais, at the bottom of the suggested 15 to 19 reais price range, with concern about presidential elections next year and potential changes in macroeconomic policies weighing on demand, according to investors close to the deal.

Petrobras Distribuidora will remain a state-controlled company after the listing.

But the oil company decided to raise the Petrobras Distribuidora issue size to 335 million shares, 15 percent above the initial offering, with investors exercising the “greenshoe” option for an over-allotment of shares.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Flavia Bohone and Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker

