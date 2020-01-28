Brazil's Petrobras hires banks to sell stake in fuel distributor: source

FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has hired seven investment banks to sell a stake in its fuel distribution unit, Petrobras Distribuidora SA (BRDT3.SA), one source with knowledge of the matter said.

The investment banking units of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), XP Inc (XP.O), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Citgroup Inc (C.N) will manage the offering, the source said.

Petrobras, as the state-oil company is known, intends to raise several billion dollars by selling assets to reduce its hefty debt load.

Among the assets put up for sale is its 37.5% stake in BR Distribuidora. Still, it is not clear if Petrobras will sell its entire 37.5% stake, which is worth 12.5 billion reais ($2.99 billion) at once.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on the hiring of the banks.

Petrobras, BR Distribuidora and the banks did not immediately comment on the matter.