Brazilian bank BR Partners plans to raise up to $164 million in IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BR Partners plans to raise up to 885.8 million reais ($164.16 million) in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The bank set its price range at between 15.17 reais and 18.96 reais. The final price will be set on Sep. 23.

BR Partners said it intends to sell 34,607,779 units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares. Depending on the issuance of overallotments, the offering may rise by 35%.