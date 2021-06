Brazilian investment bank BR Partners raises $80 million in IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BR Partners raised 400 million reais ($80 million) in an initial public offering priced on Thursday, according to a securities filing.

The bank priced its shares at 16 reais each, at the lower part of its price range. They will start trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday.

The bank plans to use the proceeds to expand its loan, capital markets and trading businesses, and its partners are also planning to sell a stake in it.

BTG Pactual, Itau BBA and XP managed the offering.

($1 = 5.0070 reais)