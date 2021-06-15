Brazilian investment bank BR Partners relaunches IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BR Partners on Tuesday relaunched its initial public offering, planning to raise up to 583.5 million reais ($115 million), a securities filing showed.

The bank plans to use the proceeds to expand its loan, capital markets and trading businesses, and its partners are also planning to sell a stake in it.

BR Partners will sell 22,750,000 units, which are comprised of one common share and two preferred shares. Depending on demand, the bank may increase the offering by 35%.

It set its price range between 16 and 19 reais. The final price will be set on June 17.

BTG Pactual, Itau BBA and XP will manage the offering.

In September, BR Partners was planning an IPO of up 885.8 million reais, but called it off citing market instability.

($1 = 5.0598 reais)