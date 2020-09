(Reuters) - Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) was notified of a class-action lawsuit filed with the Federal Court of the District of New Jersey and has hired a law firm in the U.S. to represent the company, it said in a filing on late Monday.

The class action involves Braskem geological issues with a salt mine in Alagoas state. It includes investors that bought specific securities between May 6, 2016 and July 8, 2020, the company said.