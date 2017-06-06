FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Braskem says wins final approval in global leniency deal
June 6, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 2 months ago

Braskem says wins final approval in global leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, said on Tuesday that it had obtained approval from a Brazilian court for its leniency deal in a corruption case involving political kickbacks at Brazil's Petrobras .

Braskem said in a securities filing that decision completes approval for its global leniency accord with U.S., Swiss and Brazilian authorities. Braskem agreed in December to fines in Brazil and the United States to settle charges that it schemed to bribe politicians and executives in Brazil.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang

